Bollywood News

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's 'monkey love' in Maldives

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently having a ball of a time in Maldives as they celebrate Karans birthday.

Bipasha posted a stunning picture on Instagram. In the image, Karan and Bipasha are seen posing in over-water hammocks. In the image, Karan is seen holding Bipasha lovingly. 

“Where the water meets the sky #youandi #monkeylove,” Bipasha wrote. 

She then shared a picture from Karan’s birthday celebration with a romantic message alongside the image: “My 2nd most favourite day of the year is [email protected] birthday I love you.”

Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016 after they worked together in the film “Alone” the year before. 

The couple recently co-starred in the thriller web series “Dangerous”, also featuring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.

–IANS

dc/vnc

