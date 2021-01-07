Bollywood News

Bipasha Basu wishes for health and happiness to all on her birthday

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Actress Bipasha Basu turned 42 on Thursday and, keeping in mind the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, wished health and happiness for everyone.

“Last year has been tough for the whole world and we were no exception to it. It’s been tough but when you have true love of family , friends and blessed with millions of people who love you selflessly … all you can do is bow your head down in gratitude and be brave to face anything with this power of love. I am truly a blessed person to have so much love and good wishes from all of you . My heartfelt wish on my birthday is for everyone’s health and happiness. God bless us all,” Bipasha wrote on Instagram.

Husband Karan Singh Grover shared a birthday wish for Bipasha on Instagram. “Even though being a goddess truly means that you are eternal and infinite in every way….there are two aspects of you that supersede all else…your beauty and your undying, undeniable, unmatched power to love limitlessly and unconditionally. You my goddess are the epitome of all that is unconditional love. This day was, is and always will be the most precious day of every year. Wish you a very very very happy birthday my babygirl! @bipashabasu. Thank you for being born and lighting up the lives of all you have touched. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the whole wide multiverse!” Karan wrote.

Bipasha’s B-Town friends wished her, too.

“Happy Birthday Bipasha, respect and lots of love to you,” shared Jacqueline Fernandez.

“Happy Birthday Bips,” commented Malaika Arora.

“Happiest birthday to you,” posted Shamita Shetty.

–IANS

abh/vnc

