Birthday Boy Aanand L. Rai loves spending his special day shooting films

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who celebrates his birthday on Monday, says he prefers spending his special day either indulging in filmmaking or spending some time with family.

“If given a choice for my birthday I like to be on shoot or else I love spending the day with family with good food and music of my choice,” says Rai.

The filmmaker is currently busy with the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer “Raksha Bandhan”. The film has gone on floors, and tells the story of the bond between a brother and his siters.

His upcoming film is “Atrangi Re”, a romantic drama starring Akshay with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

