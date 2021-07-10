Namit Das spends special day shopping for books

Adv.

Actor Namit Das shares his birthday plans on Saturday includes shopping for books with his wife, actress Shruti Vyas, followed by quiet dinner with family. Namit adds he will prepare dinner because he love cooking.

“My birthday plans are very simple, I will spend it with my wife. We are going to go to a book shop and she is going to buy me some of my favourite books. Then there will be a dinner with family. I think I’m going to cook because I really love cooking,” informed Namit.

The actor also reveals that he would previously go on vacations with family on his birthday but given the pandemic situation, as well as the fact that many holiday destinations are crowded, they decided not to travel this year.

Adv.

“Initially we were thinking of going to Shimla or Mussoorie. Mussoorie is one of these hill stations to celebrate my birthday that has changed now completely because the images that are coming from these holiday destinations are pretty scary, because people are moving around without masks. It feels like people haven’t learnt their lesson, so we have decided to celebrate at home. This is one of the biggest changes that has happened because of the second wave but I am happy. I feel safe in my house right now,” says Namit.

Incidentally, his birthday also marks one year of release of his digital series “Mafia”.

“One of the memories I have of the project is the fact that we shot it in an exotic location and we were constantly being told we were shooting close to Bhutan. I had a great time shooting with the actors. It was just brilliant and also the character I played – Nitin Kumar – is very honest and idealistic,” Namit says.

Adv.

Talking about how the pandemic has changed his perception, the 37-year-old actor says, “It has made me very grateful for whatever I am doing in life and the fact that I’m alive and breathing, because I tested positive during the second wave in mid-April and now I am completely out of it. It took me a long time to recover and the fatigue was killing.”

–By Yashika Mathur