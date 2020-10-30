Birthday girl Ananya Panday shares what 22 feels like

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday celebrated her 22nd birthday on Friday, and tweeted what it feels like to reach the age.

“What 22 feels like already – warm and fuzzy. thank you for all the love, good vibes and blessings. I’m forever grateful, I wish I could give everyone the tightest hug,” wrote Ananya on the microblogging site.

Wishes poured in from Ananya’s friends, film industry colleagues and fans on social media on her birthday.

On the work front, Ananya will feature next in Shakun Batra’s yet untitled film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

