'Black Adam' makes $26.8 mn in U.S., looks at $62.2 mn opening weekend

The critics may not have been excited about the Dwyane Johnson-starrer ‘Black Adam’, but fans are showing their support with their wallets at the box-office. The hierarchy of power at the box office is about to change. ‘Black Adam’ looks to claim the top spot on domestic charts, ahead of fellow new release ‘Ticket to Paradise’ (Julia Robets and George Clooney), reports Variety.

The Dwayne Johnson vehicle landed a $26.8 million opening day, including $7.6 million previews. The DC Comics adaptation is debuting in 4,402 locations in North America.

According to Variety, some competitors are projecting the superhero film will gross $62.2 million in its opening weekend, which would mark the first wide release to debut above $50 million since Disney’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ bowed to $144 million in July.

Movie-going has largely slowed down since an auspiciously busy summer season and theatres have been clamouring for a fall release to shock up some foot traffic like ‘Black Adam’ has.

Measured against other DC Films productions, a $62 million opening weekend for ‘Black Adam’ would rank between those netted by 2018’s ‘Aquaman’ ($67 million) and 2019’s ‘Shazam!’ ($53 million).

Both of those films also introduced new characters to audiences, managing some healthy multipliers and strong overseas performances – enough to justify sequels anyways, both due out in 2023.

Variety further states that with a $195 million production budget, the weeks ahead remain imperative for the box office success of ‘Black Adam’.

The film won’t face much heavyweight competition until Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hits theatres on November 11.

A $62.2 million opening weekend would be a solid place for ‘Black Adam’ to start.

Though it’s not putting up the supercharged numbers of Marvel’s slate or DC’s own ‘The Batman’, it’s a hefty enough figure, especially for a superhero film centred on a new character unfamiliar to audiences.

The weeks ahead will tell the tale of what the public makes of Johnson’s anti-hero.