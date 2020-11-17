'Black Widows' not your ordinary women-centric drama: Swastika Mukherjee

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming web series Black Widows released on Tuesday and Swastika Mukherjee, one of the female protagonists of the show, says the story celebrates women’s empowerment.

The show is a remake of a Nordic series of the same name. The story follows three best friends who are in abusive marriages, and whose lives are in for a twist when their husbands die suddenly.

“Given the international reputation of the show, the team has put their heart and soul to create something quite extraordinary. The trailer is finally out and I am super thrilled to see how the audience responds to it. The three widows will slap patriarchy and set their own rules and celebrate new freedom. Rest assured, it is not your ordinary women-centric drama and we don’t need men to save us. These are strong powerful women putting an end to their dark past and blossoming into a new life,” Swastika said.

The Hindi show is the eighth international remake following adaptations in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic.

Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, Black Widows also features Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty, Sharad Kelkar, Raima Sen, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aamir Ali, Sabyasachi Chakraborty among others. The show releases on the OTT platform Zee5.

