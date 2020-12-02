Bollywood News

'Bo-boy to Bo-man': Boman Irani shares childhood photo on birthday

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Actor Boman Irani shared a black-and-white photograph of himself from his childhood days on social media on the occasion of his birthday on Wednesday.

In the photo, the actor can be seen sitting on a scooter wearing a cap and a smile on his face.

“Riding into my 60’s with the same joy as I did in the 60’s. Thank you ALL for your love, good wishes and blessings. Bo-boy to Bo-man,” Irani, who was born in 1959, captioned the photo on his verified Instagram account.

Commenting on his post, actress Mouni Roy wrote: “Happy happy birthday my favouritest human. Love light and more love always.”

Wishing the actor on his birthday, actress Anushka Sharma shared on Instagram Story: “Happy Birthday Boman sir. Wish you all the happiness joy and beautiful things in life.”

The actor will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s “83”, where he plays the role of India’s legendary wicketkeeper-batsman Farokh Engineer. He also features in Yash Raj Films’ upcoming social comedy “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”.

