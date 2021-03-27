Bob Odenkirk: 'Nobody' action scenes were cathartic

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk has shared that he enjoyed filming the fight sequences in his upcoming film, “Nobody”, as it allowed him to release pent-up emotions.

“I never really got training in acting, so all I can ever do is draw from the feelings and experiences that I’ve had. This Mike Nichols book (Mike Nichols: A Life) is so great because they talked about Mike’s way of directing and how he got people to know what he wanted. If a first date didn’t go well, he’d get people to know the feeling he wanted through a memory. You can imagine a shared memory that people have of awkwardness, sadness or whatever it is,” Odenkirk told The Hollywood Reporter.

“So I think that’s how all actors work, but maybe there are some who don’t. That’s how I work, and I channelled all those feelings into it. It was absolutely cathartic, too. Getting to fake beat the hell out of those guys on the bus left me feeling a little bit lighter,” he added.

The 68-year-old also shared that he loved training for his fight scenes.

“I’ll tell you what, though, I liked the training. I don’t like going to the gym, but this is training for a reason. You’re using your mind and your body. You have to think as you’re learning this choreography. So you’re always learning, and it’s a lot more fun to work out if you’re learning stuff,” he said.

–IANS

