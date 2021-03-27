ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Bob Odenkirk: 'Nobody' action scenes were cathartic

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk has shared that he enjoyed filming the fight sequences in his upcoming film, “Nobody”, as it allowed him to release pent-up emotions.

“I never really got training in acting, so all I can ever do is draw from the feelings and experiences that I’ve had. This Mike Nichols book (Mike Nichols: A Life) is so great because they talked about Mike’s way of directing and how he got people to know what he wanted. If a first date didn’t go well, he’d get people to know the feeling he wanted through a memory. You can imagine a shared memory that people have of awkwardness, sadness or whatever it is,” Odenkirk told The Hollywood Reporter.

“So I think that’s how all actors work, but maybe there are some who don’t. That’s how I work, and I channelled all those feelings into it. It was absolutely cathartic, too. Getting to fake beat the hell out of those guys on the bus left me feeling a little bit lighter,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 68-year-old also shared that he loved training for his fight scenes.

“I’ll tell you what, though, I liked the training. I don’t like going to the gym, but this is training for a reason. You’re using your mind and your body. You have to think as you’re learning this choreography. So you’re always learning, and it’s a lot more fun to work out if you’re learning stuff,” he said.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

smg/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleUrvashi Rautela: Being disease-free should be main aim during Holi
Next articleHema Malini sings Shri Krishna bhajans for Holi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Hema Malini sings Shri Krishna bhajans for Holi

Bob Odenkirk: 'Nobody' action scenes were cathartic

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk has shared that he enjoyed filming the fight sequences in his upcoming film,...

Urvashi Rautela: Being disease-free should be main aim during Holi

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela has urged for a safe Holi. She says looking after immunity will be important during the festival."As...

Miley Cyrus sparks romance rumours after night out with Yungblud

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Pop star Miley Cyrus was spotted around town with British pop-rocker Yungblud, setting off rumours of a new romantic...

Why cold induces tooth pain and hypersensitivity

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 27 (IANS) Ever thought why cold induces tooth pain and hypersensitivity? Researchers have uncovered odontoblasts, the cells that form a...

Apple releases iOS, iPadOS 14.4.2 with Webkit security fix

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 27 (IANS) Apple has started rolling out iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2 and the company issued an advisory to users to...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates