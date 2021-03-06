ADVERTISEMENT
Bobby Deol: Abbas-Mustan are like family to me

Actor Bobby Deol will work with Abbas-Mustan after 8 years in the director duos upcoming film

Bobby Deol
Mumbai, March 6: Actor Bobby Deol will work with Abbas-Mustan after 8 years in the director duos upcoming film, Penthouse. Bobby has worked with Abbas-Mustan in films such as Soldier, Humraaz, Ajnabee and Players.

“Abbas-Mustan are like family to me. It’s been a 22-year association since Soldier. I have always loved their vision of making movies. I am happy to be working with them again after many years,” says Bobby.

Bobby will be seen alongside Arjun Rampal, Mouni Roy, Sharman Joshi, Cyrus Broacha and Waluscha De Sousa in the film. Most of the shooting has been completed and the release date is yet to be announced. The film will be released on an OTT platform.

Meanwhile, Bobby, who is back in the spotlight with his role on Prakash Jha‘s web series Aashram, is gearing up for the next season of the show. His upcoming films are Love Hostel, Apne 2 and Animal.

