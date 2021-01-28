Bobby Deol: Glad that streaming platforms exist

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol has been in Bollywood for over 25 years, and his career got a big push recently when he bagged the lead role in the 2020 web series Aashram. He feels glad that streaming platforms exist.

Last year, the actor starred in the digital film, Class Of ’83. Then, he played a conman disguised as a godman in Prakash Jha’s Aashram, which will soon return with season two.

“I think the emergence of OTT platforms is the best thing that has happened to the entertainment industry. It has given a great opportunity to a lot of talent and it is amazing we have seen the emergence of brilliant actors. It surely gave me the chance to step out of my comfort zone and try my hand at something challenging,” Bobby told IANS.

“I thank the makers of ‘Aashram’ who saw that vision in me and I am really grateful to all my fans and the new OTT audience who have appreciated my work. I am so glad that these streaming platforms exist,” added the actor, who has lately been seen on the big screen in the 2019 multi-starrer “Housefull 4”.

He shared that streaming apps emerged greatly due to lockdown because these were easily accessible.

“I always felt that OTT would get its due importance in time as people love to watch shows or films on move, be it when they are waiting or when it’s a tiring day at work and you want to just watch something in your own comfort zone as a break. The fact remains that it’s easily available on our phones making itself a sureshot deal of ever rising and giving us a lot of entertainment. OTT is here to stay and grow much more with time,” said Bobby.

After Aashram, Bobby is looking forward to “something interesting coming my way”. He added: “Talks are going on and you will definitely see me soon in a web series or an OTT film.”

–IANS

