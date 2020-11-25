Advtg.
Bollywood News

Bobby Deol looks forward to 'Aashram' season three

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) The second season of the Bobby Deol-starrer crime drama web series Aashram has opened to good response, and the actor is now looking forward to season three.

Aashram revolves around a fraud godman, Baba Nirala, played by Bobby, and his evil activity. Talking about the success of the two seasons so far, Bobby said he is overwhelmed by the audience response.

“I am looking forward to it (third season). I just want to thank all the fans for the appreciation and love that we have received for Aashram,” he said, while interacting with the media.

Advtg.

Bobby’s co-star Anuritta Jha added: “Aashram is one of the top-running web series on the internet, so automatically it increases your responsibility to come up with a better content and a good show. I am hoping that this show will do well in future as well.”

The Prakash Jha series has screenplay by Kuldeep Ruhil, Tejpal Singh Rawat, Avinash Kumar, and Madhvi Bhatt. Talking about the show, Rawat said: “We expected that the show will do well because we have a director like Prakash (Jha) ji and a really talented actor like Bobby (Deol). Then it was our hard work in terms of writing, so more than expectations, we had the confidence that this show will be appreciated by the audience.”

About the upcoming season, he said: “The audience expects a lot from you when you make two successful seasons, so it becomes your responsibility to come up with good content. We have started researching for the next season and our team of writers are working on it, so draft by draft, we are trying to retain the characters as interesting as they were. We are trying to create more engaging and gritty plot.”

Advtg.

Aashram features Bobby Deol with Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Tushar Pandey, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sachin Shroff, Tanmay Ranjan, Anurita Jha, Parinitaa Seth, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta, Preeti Sood and Navdeep Tomar in key roles.

–IANS

iv/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAdaa Khan on 'Bigg Boss 14': You miss one episode, you see new people becoming friends
Next articleNawazuddin Siddiqui: High time we looked beyond 'hero-heroine' formula films

Related Articles

News

Bobby Deol thanks fans for their positive response for his character

Pooja Tiwari - 0
2020 has been an interesting year for Bobby Deol work wise as the actor not only completed 25 years in the industry
Read more
News

Preity recalls shooting for 'Soldier' in freezing cold

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) The Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta-starrer Soldier has turned 22. Reminiscing about shooting the film, Preity took to Instagram and...
Read more
News

Bollywood actors who gave OTT boost to their careers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The advent of OTT has not only been a boon for fresh talent. Many senior actors are also seeing...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks