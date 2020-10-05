Home Bollywood News

25 years as actor; Bobby Deol ‘Looking forward to another 25 years’

By Glamsham Editorial
Bobby Deol completes 25 years in Bollywood, and the actor says his journey has taught him to never give up and always bounce back.

He posted a photo collage on Twitter with the words: “25 years of lights, camera, action, humble and grateful”.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “It’s been 25 years at the movies for me.. A journey that started in October of 1995… an overwhelming and emotional one. I proudly say, I’ve seen the highs and the lows. The one thing these 25 years have taught me is, to never give up; always bounce back and keep moving ahead!”

He added: “Looking forward to another 25 years with my colleagues at the movies with a promise to be worthy of all your love and support and to entertain you till my end credits roll out!”

Bobby made his acting debut in Rajkumar Santoshi’s 1995 release, “Barsaat”. Over the years, he has scored with roles in films like “Kareeb”, “Gupt”, “Soldier”, “Badal”, “Bichhoo”, “Humraaz”, “Apne”, and the “Yamla Pagla Deewana” films. His performance in Prakash Jha’s recent web series “Ashram” was widely lauded. –ians/dc/vnc

25 years as actor; Bobby Deol 'Looking forward to another 25 years'

