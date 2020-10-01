Bollywood actresses react to Balrampur gangrape horror

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) The shock of the Hathras gangrape incident was yet to subside when another similar brutal incident has occurred in Uttar Pradesh. A 22-year-old college student was gangraped in Balrampur district.

On Thursday, several Bollywood actresses took to their verified social media accounts to express shock and anger at the Balrampur atrocity.

Anushka Sharma wrote on Instagram Story: “Barely any time has passed and we are hearing of another brutal rape! In which world do such monsters think they can do this to a young life. This is beyond comprehension, so distressing! Is there any fear in the minds of such men? How do we as a society put fear in them and protect our women? #NoMercyForRapists #Balrampur”

Kriti Sanon wrote a long post on Instagram: “Its not a new story, its an old one! We have witnessed several such cases that made us angry, disgusted, upset, numb and scared all at the same time! People voiced in millions, protested, condemned, demanded the culprits to be given the most horrifying punishment possible, participated in candle marches and more! But the sad truth is that NOTHING changes!! NOTHING!

India recorded an average 87 rape cases every day in 2019 and 4,05,861 cases of crimes against women during that year- 7% more than 2018. (Not citing 2020 because lockdown statistics won’t reflect the real state)

It is the MINDSET that needs to change! The patriarchal thinking that is set so so deep in people’s minds for years! It needs to change from the very base! The upbringing of both boys and girls.. that doesn’t teach them to differentiate or doesn’t tell them that men are superior or crying is a girls’s thing, that boys can be out till late, but girls shouldn’t.

Instead of worshipping your daughters and touching their feet on Kanjak/Ashtami, give them equal treatment and equal opportunities! Tell them they are no less and educate them so they can become independent.

Instead of pampering your sons, saying “boys will be boys” and telling them that they should know how to control their wives, teach them that a man isn’t “manly” if he cannot respect a woman! When Gender Equality will start at HOME, change is inevitable!”

Sonali Bendre tweeted: “While the #Hathras embers are still burning, news comes in of yet another act of brutality in #Balrampur—Numbed. The details lead to a disbelief which struggles to find an anchor in any emotion. Even the screams seem to be falling on deaf ears. #JusticeForManisha #BalrampurHorror”

Tisca Chopra tweeted: “Now #Balrampur .. these are dark hours for humanity .. #DeathPenaltyForRape #FastTrackJustice #NoMoreRape.”

Gauahar Khan posted: “It is heartbreaking to see so much hatred around. A totally disgusted act. I feel gutted reading about such cruelty. These rapists should be hanged to death. #NoMercyForRapists #Balrampur #JusticeForIndiasDaughters.”

Urmila Matondkar shared: “Hello October

#Hathras #Balrampur #Bulandshahr #Azamgarh #BetiBachao #BetiJalao #DalitLivesMatter #AgricultureBills2020 #gdp2020 #coronavirus #BabriVerdict #IndiaChinaBorder #MediaCircus #WakeUp India.”

Nimrat Kaur wrote: “The embers of a pyre are yet to fade and we have yet another rape and murder on our hands. Wonder how many girls witnessing all this barbarity unfold will fall prey to it before something is done about it beyond hashtags and breaking news. #Balrampur.”

–IANS

abh/vnc