Bollywood Tollywood wish fans Eid al-Adha on social media

Bollywood and Tollywood actors wished their fans Eid al-Adha on Wednesday. Several celebrities took to Instagram to wish their fans on auspicious occasion.

Actress Huma Qureshi posted a picture in an orange suit. She wrote: “Eid Mubarak!! Peace Joy Light and Kebabs!! My duas for the whole world,” wrote Huma Qureshi with a picture where she is seen dressed in an orange suit.”

Emraan Hashmi posted a picture of a festive food spread at home. “Wishing everyone Eid Mubarak (what’s left of the Eid food that I couldn’t eat #diet #gym,” wrote Emraan on his Instagram page.

Celebrities like Kajol, Soha Ali Khan, Zareen Khan, Hina Khan, Jannat Zubair, Amyra Dastur, Raima Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Elnaaz Norouzi, Shekhar Kapur, Shefali Shah, Disha Parmar, Siddharth Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Armaan Malik, Sunil Grover, Aahana Kumra, Rasika Duggal, Mika Singh, Aishara Ahmed, Tisca Chopra, Keerti Kelkar, Rohit Saraf, Tanisha Mukerji, Ankita Lokhande amongst other Bollywood and TV stars wished fans.

Stars from South film industries, too, took to social media to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion. Actors such as Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Aadhi, Raashii Khanna, Eesha Rebba, Aishwarya Lekshmi were amongst others who wished their followers through social media.