Bollywood demands justice for gang-rape victim in Hathras

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities have expressed anger after the death of Hathras gang-rape victim on Tuesday. Several B-Town celebrities condemned the incident, urging for the implementation of stricter laws in the country.

“Angry & Frustrated!Such brutality in #Hathras gang-rape.When will this stop?Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear!Hang the culprits.Raise your voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do,” Akshay Kumar tweeted.

Demanding justice, Huma S. Qureshi wrote: “How long do we have to tolerate these brutal crimes !! The culprits of this horrific crime should be punished #Hathras.”

Reacting to the news, Farhan Akhtar tweeted: “Sad sad day. How much longer can this be allowed to go on .. #Hathras.”

“Beti nahi bachi ( daughter is no more),” grieved Vijay Varma.

According to Riteish Deshmukh, the “culprits of this brutality and horrific crime should be hanged in public”.

The victim was allegedly gangraped by four upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras two weeks ago. She died in Safdarjang Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday.

–IANS

sim/vnc

