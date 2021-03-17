ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood film 'Komic' highlights warming of Himalayas

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Global warming is an important issue, but little effort has been made by Bollywood to bring the menace into mainstream focus. A new film titled “Komic” sets out to explore the pertinent subject of warming of the Himalayas, and the danger it poses.

The film is directed by Yuvraj Kumar, and has an all-new lead cast of Jay Kumar, Zoe Siddhart, Taneesha Mirwani, Venkatesh Pandey and Rivya Rai.

The film will specifically highlight how fossil fuel-based vehicles — more so luxury and sports cars — harm the Himalayan Range, and how pollution caused by fossil fuel heats the Himalayas causing frequent landslides, resulting in mass disasters as the recent one in Uttarakhand.

In the film, realising the harm, a group of teenagers give up driving and take to skateboarding, inline skating and bicycling. Developing a keen interest in the sports, they end up representing India at a world-level competition.

“‘Komic’ will start a new trend in the way we travel and help counter the problem of global warming. The film will be shot in Himachal Pradesh, as the story is about the harm we are causing to the Himalayas and how we could counter the problem,” said director Yuvraj Kumar.

