Bollywood mourns demise of actor Amit Mistry

Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Friday to mourn the untimely demise of actor Amit Mistry, who succumbed to heart attack in the city.

Recalling his experience of directing Amit in the web series “Bandish Bandits”, director Anand Tiwari wrote: “Mera Hero, mera dost, I still can’t believe I have lost you @actoramitmistry. ur songs ur laughter will be in my memories forever.”

Actor and “Bandish Bandits” casting director Abhishek Banerjee shared: “Had known him since my early years of casting and recently was fortunate to have cast him in Bandish Bandits.. Incredible actor and a pure soul. RIP Amit bhai. #ripamitmistry”

Ramesh Taurani, producer of Amit’s upcoming film “Bhoot Police”, posted on Instagram: “Devastated to hear about Amit’s sudden demise. Had the opportunity to work with him over the years with Kya Kehna and as recently as Bhoot Police. Cannot believe this has happened. My sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Shanti. #ripamitmistry.”

Sharing a photograph with her “Bhoot Police” co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote on her Instagram story: “Rest in peace @actoramitmistry.”

Filmmaker duo Raj and DK, who collaborated with Amikt on “99”, “Shor In the City”, “A Gentleman” and their upcoming untitled series, remembered the character that that late actor had brought alive in their projects.

“Devastated that Amit Mistry is no more! He was very special to us! Kuber (99), Tipu (SITC), Jignesh (A Gentleman), Prakhaand Pandit (current series)…in every script of ours, we subconsciously wrote a part for him. Heartbroken! Every time we write a script, he will be missed,” Raj and DK wrote.

Sumeet Vyas posted: “Brother @Actoramitmistry I’ll always remain a fan of you. God bless you man. #RIP.”

Shekhar Suman tweeted: “My co star in the series Saath pheron ki here pheri (2018) actor Amit Mistry died of a cardiac arrest this morning. Absolutely shocked to hear this news. A fairly young guy and a gifted actor. Will miss you buddy. Rip.”

Tisca Chopra wrote: “Such a lovely guy, totally chill.. deepest condolences to the family .. RIP #AmitMistry.”

Genelia Deshmukh tweeted: “Shocked to hear about #AmitMistry ..Remember shooting together and you were absolutely lovely to interact with..Rest in peace dear Amit.”

Actor-comedian Vir Das expressed: “I was ready to start shooting a show that Amit Mistry is an integral part of. His talent, his insight were a thing to behold. We’ve lost a truly wonderful artist today. Rest in Peace.”

Singer, lyricist and actor Swanand Kirkire tweeted: “Amit Mistry? No… this is unbelievable. He was an amazing Actor and a real happy soul.”

Sharib Hashmi posted: “RIP Amit Mistry.”

TV actor Gaurav Chopra posted: “May you rest in peace #AmitMistry. #GoneToSoon. Like thousands of others , didn’t get his due, think.”

Patralekhaa shared: “As I write this note in utter shock and sadness.. My heart is not ready to accept that you are gone our PP. You were such a brilliant and brave actor, always wanting more, always giving your best, always calm, always polite. Now I would never know what my gift was that you got for me. What makes it worse is the world was about to take notice of your brilliance #AmitMistry.. I will miss you..”

Producer Ashoke Pandit wrote: “I am shattered. Can’t believe this. A dear friend, a brilliant actor on stage, tv & cinema, Amit Mistry expired due to cardiac arrest today. This is no age to go Amit. Speechless. My Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om shanti.”

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani tweeted: “The news of Amit Mistry’s demise is shocking! It’s terribly sad for such a fine person and an amazing actor to leave us so soon. May he rest in peace.”