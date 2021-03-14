ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Bollywood pours in wishes for birthday boy Aamir Khan

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) As actor Aamir Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on Sunday and he was poured with wishes and blessings from his counterparts in the film industry. From telling their favourite moment with him to blessing him immense success, Aamir’s Bollywood friends filled social media with birthday wishes.

The actor will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’. His co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan took a still from him in the film to wish him. She wrote, “Happy birthday my Lal. There will never be another like you. Can’t wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film.”

Actress Anushka Sharma posted a picture of Aamir in her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday Aamir, wishing you a wonderful one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aamir’s ‘Ishq’ co-star, Ajay Devgn posted a picture of the two and captioned it “Happy returns of the day dear @_aamirkhan. I have some fun memories of us from our Ishq shoot. Time hasn’t dulled those….Lots of love”.

Actor Varun Dhawan posted an Instagram story of the actor and wrote, “Happy birthday Aamir Khan. Thank you for inspiring an entire generation.”

Actress Alia Bhatt posted a picture of herself and rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor with Aamir, and wrote, “Happy Birthay @aamirkhan. Wishing you a wonderful day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Juhi Chawla posted a throwback picture with Aamir and wrote, “A 100 trees for Aamir. Looking back, I feel so happy, fortunate and blessed to have worked with Aamir, we had so mannyyyy fun moments so mannyyyy… did such wonderful work and made such memorable films together!! Happy Birthday Aamir.”

–IANS

ym/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTisca Chopra unveils cover of new book
Next articleHarbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra expecting 2nd child
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kareena's special birthday wish for her 'lal' Aamir

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to wish her friend and co-star Aamir Khan on his...
Read more
News

Pavail Gulati: Filming for ads is fun

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actor Pavail Gulati, who recently shot an ad with actress Alia Bhatt, says that he likes taking up ad...
Read more
News

Sooryavanshi to hit screens on April 30

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh took to social media to announce the release date of their action film...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Radhika Madan: Irrfan sir taught me to always be a student

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Yashika MathurMumbai, March 14 (IANS) For actress Radhika Madan, her film 'Angrezi Medium' will always remain close to her heart. As the...

Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra expecting 2nd child

Tisca Chopra unveils cover of new book

Masaba Gupta: My show won't work in theatres

Sachal Tyagi to play villain in 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2'

Amrita Puri starts shooting for 'Four More Shots Please! 3'

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021