Bollywood shares Easter Sunday wishes

Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to extend their wishes for Easter.

Priyanka Chopra tweeted: “Happy Easter to everyone celebrating. Lots of love and joy!”

Hema Malini wrote: “It is time for Easter celebrations! To all those who are celebrating the Resurrection of Christ, I wish all of you a wonderfully Happy Easter – it is a promise of better things to come!”

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker shared: “HAPPY EASTER!! May the Holy Spirit of this EASTER SUNDAY fill your home with hope, love, peace and… SAFETY! #Easter #EasterSunday #Easter2021.”

Raveena Tandon posted: “May the Holy Spirit of Easter , fill your home with love, peace and joy #HappyEaster.”

Kajol shared a funny selfie and wrote: “Dashing thru the snow… no no sorry wrong holiday.. Happy Easter!”

“Happppyyyy Easterrrrrrr from all of us. THANKGOD for home deliveries. Stay safe instafam and SUNDAY BINGE,” posted Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Diana Penty tweeted: “Happy Easter everyone! May the risen Lord give us hope, peace and happiness in these trying times. Stay home, stay safe and much love.”

Preity Zinta expressed: “Happy Easter everyone Wish you all love, peace , happiness and good health always #HappyEaster #EasterSunday.”

Ranvir Shorey tweeted: “Happy Easter Sunday, all!”

“Hey bunnies!! It’s a Happy Easter Sundae! #HappyEaster,” posted Aahana Kumra.

Vivek Anand Oberoi posted: “Spend this Easter remembering what the holiday is all about – happiness, forgiveness and peace. Have loads of candies, bunnies and Easter eggs,Happy Easter guys! #Easter #HappyEaster #EasterSunday #stayhome.”

Aftab Shivdasani shared: “Happy Easter everyone. Love, light, peace.”

Music composer Pritam tweeted: “May your lives be replenished with hope and the joyful spirit of Easter Happy #Easter to you and your loved ones!”

Singer Adnan Sami wrote: “HAPPY EASTER everyone!!”

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali shared: “It’s time for a bunny hop into a new dawn with new hopes. Wishing y’all a sparkling #Easter.”