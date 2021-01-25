ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood showers love on newlyweds Varun and Natasha

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Monday, to shower newly-weds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal with love and best wishes for a new beginning. Varun and Natasha tied the knot on Sunday.

“Congratulations Varun Natasha, wishing you all the love and lifelong happiness,” Priyanka Chopra wrote on her Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor wrote on Instagram: “Congratulations Varun and Natasha. Welcome to marital bliss. From Saif and K.”

Madhuri Dixit tweeted: “Congratulations @Varun_dvn & Natasha. Wishing you both a lifetime of love & happiness. All the best.”

“Congratulations Babdu and Nats,” Sharddha Kapoor shared on Instagram.

Ileana D’Cruz posted: “Congratulations Natasha and Varun. You is a lucky man Varun Dhawan.”

Kiara Advani, who stars with Varun in the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, wrote: “Jug Jugg Jeeyo Natasha and Varun. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love.”

Neetu Kapoor, who also stars inthe film, posted: “Congratulations Varun Natasha #Jugjuggjeeyo.”

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted: “Many congratulations dearest @Varun_dvn and #NatashaDalal — wishing you a life time of happiness and love. You guys are looking gorgeous together — happy married life — stay blessed.”

Preity Zinta wrote: “Congratulations and all the very best @Varun_dvn & #Natasha as you both start a new and exciting journey together. Wish you loads of love, happiness and togetherness always. Welcome to the Married Club #congratulations.”

Arjun Rampal posted: “Congratulations @Varun_dvn and Mrs Natasha Dhavan. God bless both with all the happiness always. You both looked beautiful. Congratulations to the whole family. Love.”

Bhumi Pednekar expressed: “Congratulations Varun Natasha. Wish you both a life full of love and happiness.

Parineeti Chopra wrote: “Congrats VD and Natasha. Now I will send laddoos and you have to eat them. Wishing you both the best life.”

Angad Bedi tweeted: “God bless the bride and the groom. Welcome to our side my brother VD!! You and natasha make a beautiful Jodi. @Varun_dvn #NatashaDalal waheguru mehr kare.”

Kriti Kharbanda shared on Instagram: “Congratulations you two. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, laughter and togetherness. Nazarnaalage.”

Vivek Oberoi expressed: “Many many congratulations on one of the most special events of your life Varun and Natasha. Wish you a happy and blissful married life! May you celebrate your love for each other always!”

–IANS

abh/vnc

