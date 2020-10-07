Advtg.
Bollywood stars celebrate as Rhea gets bail

By Glamsham Editorial
Bollywood stars celebrate as Rhea gets bail
Rhea Chakraborty
Bollywood celebrities are extremely happy to hear the decision of the Bombay High court granting conditional bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

“Finally!!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY,” filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted.

Actress Taapsee Pannu hoped Rhea’s time in jail “has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas”.

“Praying she doesn’t become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her. Life is Unfair but at least it’s not over as yet,” she added.

Actor Farhan Akhtar took a dig at the news anchors who reported against Rhea.

“Any shrill anchors apologising for the hell they put #RheaChakraborty and her family through? Didn’t think so. But watch them shift the goalpost now .. they’re notorious for that,” he wrote on Twitter.

Writer Kanika Dhillon tweeted: “[email protected] #RHEACHAKRABORTY gets Bail.”

Ali Fazal and Hansal Mehta, too, hailed the court’s decision.

“Thank God,” Ali Fazal tweeted.

” Go get some rest girl,” Hansal Mehta wrote on Twitter.

The Court granted bail of Rs one Lakh to Rhea, and for Rs 50,000 each to Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.

However, Justice Kotwal rejected the bail pleas by Showik Chakraborty and Abdul Basit Parihar.  –ians/sim/ash

