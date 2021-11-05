Bollywood stars light up sparkling Diwali with their wishes

- Advertisement -

The festive season reached its peak with Diwali night. Glittering lights, joy, festivities and delicious food are the things that make Diwali special. Add Bollywood ‘tadka’ to the mix and you get a truly memorable Diwali. The entire B-Town poured its love and blessings to everyone celebrating the festival.

Many actors took to their Instagram to share exquisite pictures as they sent their best wishes. Here are some of the most special wishes from the stars of B-Town.

Taapsee Pannu shared a few pictures where she can be seen in the company of her sibling, mother, and her cousin. She wrote, “Shine bright like a diya and then explode like a pataka! #HappyDiwali from the Pyaari Pannus.”

Shweta Tripathi Sharma posted a picture of her with her ‘Mirzapur’ co – actor, Divyenndu. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Bahutttt saara (love) aur bahutttt saara (light) Shubh Diwali aap sabko.”

Hrithik Roshan shared a thought-provoking message as he posed with his family, he wrote, “Hearts full of love. Eyes full of hope. Here’s looking at all of you beautiful people as we journey together around the sun one more time , this next round we shall learn to care for each other even better ! Let’s go ! Happy Diwali.”

Richa Chadha shared a reel with Ali Fazal as the two wished everyone a very happy Diwali. They said, “Happy Diwali everyone, from us, to you. Wishing you peace, prosperity and joy.”

Katrina posed with her mum and sister as she wrote, “Happy Diwali From our family to yours.”

Vicky Kaushal posed with a diya, the actor captioned the picture “Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali.”

Kartik Aaryan sparked a million emotions while posing with a diya, the actor topped the post with a punny caption, “Diye ne mujhe chamka diya”.

Ayushmann Khurrana sent Diwali wishes to everyone on behalf of his family as he posed with them, he wrote, “Happy Diwali from us.”

Alia Bhatt surprised her fans as she posed with Ranbir for a picture. In two separate posts, the actress wrote, “Some light and some love.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of herself with the men in her life – Saif, Taimur and Jeh, she wrote, “The only one who can distract me from posing. Happy Diwali insta fam…love you all…#the men of my life.”