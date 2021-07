Adv.

Bollywood veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday due to age-related illness, his family has confirmed. He was 98.

He died at the private Hinduja Hospital where had been admitted for certain breathing issues.

With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.



We are from God and to Him we return. – Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021