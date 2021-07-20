Bollywood wishes Naseeruddin Shah

Adv.

Naseeruddin Shah turned 71 on Tuesday. Friends and colleagues of the film industry took to social media to wish the veteran actor. Naseeruddin Shah’s younger son Vivaan Shah posted a candid picture of his father. In the picture, the actor is seen sitting on his bed with his cat on his lap playing the flute. He wears a yellow T-shirt and white bottoms.

“Happyy Happyy Birthday Baba Love youuu,” wrote Vivaan on Instagram. He also shared a sketch of Naseeruddin Shah on Instagram stories.

Actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma wrote: “Happy Birthday favourite.”

Actor Randeep Hooda shared a picture with Shah, and wrote: “I don’t know where I would have been in my journey had I not met you @naseeruddin49 bhai. I still aspire for that rare pat on the back 20 years hence..of all one feels, the feeling of gratitude remains the most overwhelming. Hoping and praying for many more birthdays to come.”

Actress Dia Mirza wrote: “Happy Birthday Naseer Sahab.”

Actor Arjun Mathur reposted an old post from 2017 with a picture with Shah, saying: “Happy Birthday to my Number One Nasreeudin Shah.”

Actor Vijay Varma wrote: “Happy Bday Naseer sahib.”

Actor Darshan Kumar shared a picture reading script on a stage with Shah. “Happy Birthday Sir,” he wrote.