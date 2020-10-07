Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea for Rs 1L

Advtg.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail of Rs 1 lakh to Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Justice S.V. Kotwal, who had completed the hearing in her bail application last week and kept his ruling in reserve, pronounced the order.

Arrested on September 9 by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case, Rhea has spent 28 days in custody till date, though she was sent to extended judicial custody by a Special NDPS Court till October 20 on Tuesday. –ians/qn/in