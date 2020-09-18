Home Bollywood News

Boney Kapoor celebrates 11 years of Wanted starring Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia

Wanted released 11 years ago.Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia in leading roles and were supported by Vinod Khanna, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Manoj Pahwa, Mehek Chahal, Inder Kumar and Aseem Merchant.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Boney Kapoor celebrates 11 years of Wanted starring Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia
Boney Kapoor celebrates 11 years of Wanted starring Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia

Wanted released 11 years ago.Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia in leading roles and were supported by Vinod Khanna, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Manoj Pahwa, Mehek Chahal, Inder Kumar and Aseem Merchant. 

It was the official remake of the Telugu flick Pokiri (2006). Prabhudheva first made its remake in Tamil and then also helmed the Hindi version. The film was about a cop who goes undercover as a ruthless gangster and finishes off two notorious gangs and their masters in Mumbai.

Salman Khan played the role of a charming undercover officer under the disguise of a crook. He was named Radhe, and it can only be ironic that the film that revived his career back in 2003 as well also had him play a man called Radhe (Tere Naam).

Advtg.

After the success of this actioner, Khan found his way to the top, with EID being his lucky festival. The bandwagon continued with Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, and so on. 

Boney Kapoor celebrates 11 years of Wanted and tweeted, “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar li toh Phir.. has been reverberating for 11 years. Thank you to all #Wanted lovers & to @BeingSalmanKhan @Ayeshatakia @prakashraaj

 #[email protected] @SajidMusicKhan #WajidKhan #VijayanMaster and the entire cast n crew. #11YearsOfWanted.

Check out Boney Kapoor celebrates 11 years of Wanted below:

Advtg.
Previous articleNia Sharma replies to trolls for ‘vulgar’ birthday cake
Next articleMy Policeman: Harry Styles and Lily James in talks to star in Amazon Studios’ adaptation

Related Articles

News

Salman Khan was ‘Wanted’ 11 years ago!? Know more

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Salman Khan-starrer Wanted was released on this day 11 years ago. The 2009 thriller, which heralded Salman's golden...
Read more
News

Mahesh Manjrekar returns as actor in ‘Taxi No. 24’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mahesh Manjrekar returns as actor in Taxi No. 24, a digital film shot in large-short format. The film also features Jagjeet Sandhu,...
Read more
News

Mahesh Manjrekar and Jagjeet Sandhu to star in Taxi No. 24 as leads, first look out now

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mahesh Manjrekar and Jagjeet Sandhu to star in Taxi No. 24 as leads, first look out now. Check out the photo below
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Boney Kapoor celebrates 11 years of Wanted starring Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia 1

Terence Lewis turns actor for Palaash Muchhal's music video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Ace choreographer Terence Lewis got a chance to show his acting skills in a video for a new song...
Boney Kapoor celebrates 11 years of Wanted starring Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia 2

SSR tribute song talks of justice for late actor

Boney Kapoor celebrates 11 years of Wanted starring Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia 2

Kriti Sanon dated Sushant Singh Rajput, claims Lizaa Malik

Boney Kapoor celebrates 11 years of Wanted starring Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia 2

Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage

Boney Kapoor celebrates 11 years of Wanted starring Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia 2

Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head'

Boney Kapoor celebrates 11 years of Wanted starring Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi's double dose of humour

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks