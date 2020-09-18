Boney Kapoor celebrates 11 years of Wanted starring Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia

Wanted released 11 years ago.Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia in leading roles and were supported by Vinod Khanna, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Manoj Pahwa, Mehek Chahal, Inder Kumar and Aseem Merchant.

It was the official remake of the Telugu flick Pokiri (2006). Prabhudheva first made its remake in Tamil and then also helmed the Hindi version. The film was about a cop who goes undercover as a ruthless gangster and finishes off two notorious gangs and their masters in Mumbai.

Salman Khan played the role of a charming undercover officer under the disguise of a crook. He was named Radhe, and it can only be ironic that the film that revived his career back in 2003 as well also had him play a man called Radhe (Tere Naam).

After the success of this actioner, Khan found his way to the top, with EID being his lucky festival. The bandwagon continued with Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, and so on.

Boney Kapoor celebrates 11 years of Wanted and tweeted, “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar li toh Phir.. has been reverberating for 11 years. Thank you to all #Wanted lovers & to @BeingSalmanKhan @Ayeshatakia @prakashraaj

#[email protected] @SajidMusicKhan #WajidKhan #VijayanMaster and the entire cast n crew. #11YearsOfWanted.

#Wanted marked the revival of single screen cinemas. The crowds were back and so was the old forgotten HOUSEFULL board. #11YearsofWanted #Trivia #MagicofCinema pic.twitter.com/4I9EuvQxxL — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 18, 2020