'Borat' star Sacha Baron Cohen donates $100,000

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has made a donation on behalf of babysitter named Jeanise Jones, who makes an appearance in his latest film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Cohen has reportedly made a donation of $100,000, reports aceshowbiz.com. According to people.com, the donation will be distributed by the Ebenezer Baptist Church and used for shelter, food and various other needs.

Expressing his gratitude, Pastor Derrick Scobey of Ebenezer Baptist Church said: “I was blown away but not surprised because I was told about what type of heart this man has. Maybe it’s a little risque, some of the things in the movie, but he has a good heart.”

Advtg.

The pastor had previously created a donation online page for Jones. The fundraising was set up after she was reportedly paid an amount of $3,600 for her appearance as a babysitter to 15-year-old daughter Tutar, Borat’s daughter in the film.

Tutar is played by 24-year-old Maria Bakalova. The fundraising page has since garnered $140,743 from over 5,700 donors.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc