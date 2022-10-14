Bosco Leslie Martis launches the trailer of ‘Rocket Gang’!

After making the world dance to his tunes, Bosco Leslie Martis is all set to turn filmmaker with his directorial debut, ‘Rocket Gang’, a Dance Horror-Comedy Drama featuring Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta and talented child artists from popular dance reality shows. After showcasing a few interesting songs (that perfectly goes with the theme of the movie) and impressive motion posters of the individual characters from the film, the makers have finally launched the trailer of the dance horror-comedy drama with huge fanfare recently.

While the event was attended by more than 200 kids from Mumbai, the trailer has garnered huge appreciation from the gathered media who couldn’t stop praising the fun narrative, thrill and drama.

Bosco Leslie Martis says, “We are so happy to finally unveil the trailer since what you saw on screen is a result of hard work and dedication and I am sure it is going to be something worth the wait for the audience, especially the kids. Today, ‘Rocket Gang’ is my biggest dream coming true and I’m so excited and looking forward to present it to the whole world!”

Shariq Patel, CBO – Zee Studios says, “With Rocket Gang we wanted to target an audience that has been underserved by Hindi Cinema. Before launching the trailer to all audiences the trailer was shown to 10,000+ children in multiple schools around the country. Rocket Gang is a perfect treat for children this Children’s Day”

‘Rocket Gang’ is a Dance horror-comedy drama directed by Bosco Leslie Martis and produced by Zee Studios. With this film, renowned choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis will be seen debuting as a director.

Rocket Gang hits theaters on 11/11/22 and is a perfect Children’s Day treat for children. The film stars Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, Jason Tham, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Mokshda Jailkhani, Dipali Borkar, Tejas Varma, Jayshree Gogoi, Aadvik Mongia & Siddhant Sharma.