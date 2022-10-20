scorecardresearch
Bosco Martis shares his vision behind directorial debut 'Rocket Gang'

Bosco Martis shared his vision behind the film saying that storytelling is paramount to everything in cinema.

By Glamsham Bureau
Choreographer turned director Bosco Martis, who is awaiting the release of his directorial debut ‘Rocket Gang’, shared his vision behind the film saying that storytelling is paramount to everything in cinema.

Elaborating on the same, Bosco said in a statement, “Storytelling has always been my lifeline, my way of expressing. Oftentimes we cannot possibly communicate through words, stories will do it for you. That was also my vision for ‘Rocket Gang’.”

Continuing, he praised the kids in his film, saying, “The kids especially, their expressions and their talent is astounding and having the chance to provide a platform for them to showcase their prowess is a thing of wonder in itself.”

The film, produced by Zee Studios, stars Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, Jason Tham, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Mokshda Jailkhani, Dipali Borkar, Tejas Varma, Jayshree Gogoi, Aadvik Mongia and Siddhant Sharma.

Bosco has created over 700 music videos, and each had a unique storyline and direction. Using his experience of directing music videos, Bosco is all set to release ‘Rocket gang’ in theatres on November 11.

