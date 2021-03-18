Vijender Singh praises Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Toofaan’

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, a teaser of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Toofaan’ had been unveiled, which opened to a lot of love and appreciation from not only the audience, but various tinsel town celebs as well.

Even Global boxing champion, Vijender Singh showered the teaser with all his love and appreciation. The Olympic Bronze medalist recently, took to his social media handles and thanked the makers for putting boxing on the map.

He wrote, “The teaser looks awesome! Thanks for putting boxing on the map. All the best @FarOutAkhtar @ROMPPictures @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @excelmovies @RakeyshOmMehra”

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing gratitude for his love, Farhan replies, “Thank you @boxervijender Map par toh aapne aur aap jaise desh ko represent karnewale har ek boxer ne daala hai. Aap hain toh Toofaan hai.”

Thank you @boxervijender 👊🏽❤️

Map par toh aapne aur aap jaise desh ko represent karnewale har ek boxer ne daala hai. Aap hain toh Toofaan hai. 🥊 https://t.co/ecXJXidPaW — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 18, 2021

For a boxing film like ‘Toofaan’, a shoutout from an Olympic fame boxer is probably the greatest endorsement to count upon.

Ever since the announcement, ‘Toofaan’ has been one of the most highly awaited films, which is touted to take the whole of a nation by a storm on its release.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Toofaan’ will see Farhan essay a character which he has never played before, as he plays a tapoori who eventually climbs up the ladder to become a National level boxer, all by his determination and hardwork. After the successful stint of ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, Farhan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reunite for the sports drama ‘Toofaan’.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra & Farhan Akhtar, Toofaan is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra starring Farhan Akhtar, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles.

Toofaan will premier on Amazon Prime Video on the 21st of May 2021.