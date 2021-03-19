ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's son Maddox testifies in court

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolies eldest son, Maddox, has given testimony in the ongoing custody battle of his parents six kids including him.

Maddox’s testimony did not favour Pitt, a source from the Jolie camp told US Weekly.

“Maddox has already given testimony as (an) adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” the source told the publication.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support,” the source added.

Last week, it was reported, that Jolie, had filed papers with evidence supporting allegations against Pitt of domestic violence, and it stated that Jolie, along with their six kids Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, is willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of her claims against Pitt.

IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

smg/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDrake denies rumours about wanting to date Kim Kardashian
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's son Maddox testifies in court

Drake denies rumours about wanting to date Kim Kardashian

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) American rapper Drake has denied news reports claiming that he wanted to date reality TV star Kim Kardashian...

Ripped jeans row: Adnan Sami's hilarious take

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Adnan Sami on Friday joined the social media discussion on the ongoing ripped jeans controversy. The singer's take comes with...

Theatre is still quite significant and ever-evolving

Theatre Glamsham Editorial - 0
"Theatre is still quite significant and ever-evolving," say theatre artists turned TV actors on ‘World Theatre Day.’

Spotify paid over $23B in royalties to rights holders

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) Swedish music streaming service Spotify has paid over $23 billion in royalties to rights holders, including over $5...

OPPO F19 Pro series witnesses 70% growth on first day sale

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) OPPO on Friday announced that its recently launched smartphone series -- F19 Pro series -- achieved more than...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates