Breaks my heart to say late before Sushant's name: Director Shadab Siddiqui

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Director Shadab Siddiqui has dedicated his latest project to late Sushant Singh Rajput. The director describes Sushant as a brilliant actor who left behind some outstanding cinematic work.

Siddiqui has dedicated his song “Tum bin” to Sushant. The romantic song has been sung by Palak Muchhal, and stars Reem Sameer and Abhishek Nigam.

“He was brilliant and had some outstanding work in such a short span of time. It breaks my heart to say late before his name. I imagine what would he end up with if he would be there in the industry for 20-30 years like the others,” said the director, about Sushant.

About his new project Tum bin, he added: “I dedicate this song to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. It is a romantic track and I am sure it will be loved by one and all.”

“It’s been a good passage of time. I have finished two songs in super quick time. All thanks to my very hardworking team,” Siddiqui said.

Sushant was found dead in his flat on June 14. Besides NCB, the CBI and ED are probing the death of the actor.

–IANS

sug/vnc

