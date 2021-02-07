ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

'Broke' Cheryl Baker is selling her furniture

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (IANS) Singer Cheryl Baker has revealed that the pandemic has left her broke and she has to sell her furniture to get some money.

“I started paying into pensions when I was 21 but, for one reason or another, had to cash in all but one. So I get a £700 state pension a month plus £250 from my private one, which is great,” Cheryl told dailymail.co.uk.

“At 66 I still have a mortgage. I don’t suppose there are many people my age who still have one. They have been sensible with their money or downsized,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer reveled that her daughters are helping her sell the belongings.

“Clothes and all sorts. My daughters are doing it for me. Though I haven’t got any proper jewellery, it’s all fake, along with my furniture and the paintings on the wall,” she said.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleLinde, Maharaj keep SA in the game after Hasan Ali fifer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Isha Talwar in Shilpa Rao's music video Roz roz

Shilpa Rao feels it’s tough to nurture love

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Shilpa Rao says it is easy to fall in love but tough to nurture the emotion, and that is what her latest song...

Badshah: Kids are among the most difficult groups to impress

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone questioned by Kerala cops for alleged cheating

Manoj Bajpayee starts shoot for 'Despatch'

Manoj Bajpayee starts shoot for ‘Despatch’

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao: (Budding actors) Do not come to Mumbai unprepared

Parineeti Chopra in a still The Girl On The Train

Parineeti Chopra is bound to comparison with Emily Blunt

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021