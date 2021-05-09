B-Town shares throwback pictures, messages on Mother’s Day

Adv.

As they celebrate Mother’s Day, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their feelings for their mothers.

Actress Soha Ali Khan posted a picture with her mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and wrote: “Never taking a cuddle for granted again! Happy Mother’s Day to my lovely Amman and to all the other fabulous mothers (including myself) who do the most important job in the world every single day #happymothersday.

Sharing a throwback picture with her mom, actress Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote: “I have learnt so much from aai & I continue to do so every single day #MothersDay.”

Actor Farhan Akhtar posted a picture of his mom and Zoya Akhtar and wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day @irani.honey.”

Posting a picture with her mom, Babita, and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, actress Karisma Kapoor wrote: “The strongest mama’s I know ..Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful mother’s out there Avirtual hugs #mothersday #momsarethebest #happymothersday #momlove #salutetomomsallover.”

Actress Preity Zinta also posted a picture with her mom and wrote: “Happiness is seeing your mother smile Happy Mother’s Day to meri ma & the center of my universe. Thank you for being my moral compass, my strength & all things nice inside of me. Love you to the moon & back #Happymothersday #MeriMa #MothersDay #Throwback #Ting.”