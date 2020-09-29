Home Bollywood News

BTS single 'Dynamite' back on Billboard Hot 100 top spot

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Seoul, Sep 29 (IANS) Popular K-Pop band BTS have bagged the number one position on Billboard Hot 100 chart for the third time with their hit single, Dynamite.

According to Billboard, the single returns to the top spot from the runner-up position on the strength of 14 million US streams and 153,000 downloads sold in the week ending September 24.

The catchy song previously topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in a row, a feat achieved by a Korean act for the first time.

Advtg.

BTS fans can also look forward to their online concert “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E”, which will take place on October 10 and 11.

The band will release its new album “BE (Deluxe Edition)” internationally In November.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRhea harboured & concealed SSR while he consumed drugs: NCB
Next articleKareena posts adorable picture of Inaaya, Taimur
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

BTS single 'Dynamite' back on Billboard Hot 100 top spot 1

Pak filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar on new show 'Ek Jhoothi Love Story'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Acclaimed Pakistani filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar is ready to release her new series on an Indian OTT, and she describes the...
BTS single 'Dynamite' back on Billboard Hot 100 top spot 2

I'm non-smoker, teetotaller: Rakul Preet to Delhi HC

Nora Fatehi defends Terence Lewis thanks him for remaning poised and dignified

India’s Best Dancer: Nora Fatehi defends Terence Lewis thanks him for...

'Game of Thrones' star Hafthor Bjornsson welcomes first child with Kelsey Henson

‘Game of Thrones’ star Hafthor Bjornsson welcomes first child with Kelsey...

BTS single 'Dynamite' back on Billboard Hot 100 top spot 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi's mantra: Earn that midnight craving

BTS single 'Dynamite' back on Billboard Hot 100 top spot 2

Kareena posts adorable picture of Inaaya, Taimur

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks