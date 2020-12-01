Bollywood News

BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 with 'Life goes on'

By Glamsham Editorial
Seoul, Dec 1 (IANS) K-pop group BTS have bagged the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 with their latest single, Life goes on.

Earlier this year, their disco-theme track Dynamite had topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to Billboard, BTS is the first duo or group in history to have two No.1 Hot 100 debut songs.

Life goes on is the lead single of BTS’ new album BE (Deluxe Edition) that has also topped the Billboard 200 chart.

The album shares the emotions and thoughts the band, comprising RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook, SUGA and j-hope, has felt during the pandemic.

The album carries the hopeful message that life goes on.

Recently, the group has been nominated for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for the 63rd Grammy Awards that will be held on January 31, 2021.

–IANS

nn/vnc

