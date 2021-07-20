BTS, YouTube announce 'Permission to dance' challenge for fans

Adv.

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Popular South Korean band BTS wants the world to dance on their latest track “Permission to dance” as they have announced a challenge on YouTube Shorts.

Starting Friday, fans across the globe can create a crisp 15-second YouTube Short from the mobile app, copying the dance moves in the music video.

The dance moves for this challenge are the “International Sign” gestures that the septet was seen doing in the music video, bearing the meaning “Joy”, “Dance” and “Peace”.

As part of the challenge, BTS will spotlight some of their favourite shorts in a compilation video, so participants are encouraged to use hashtags #PermissiontoDance and #Shorts for their creations.

“Just as ‘Permission to dance’ sends the message that you don’t have to ask anyone for permission to dance, we hope that we can bring people all over the world together to dance along with us, free of any limits or constraint. We are very excited to watch this challenge come to life on YouTube Shorts and can’t wait to see what you all create,” Shin Young Jae, General Manager of Bighit music, said.

“BTS are global icons,” said Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s Global Head of Music, adding: “Breaking record after record on YouTube, BTS’ immense contribution to the world of music has made them an undeniable force. We are humbled to be partnering with them on the Permission to Dance challenge on YouTube Shorts, helping to spread happiness and build lasting connections amongst their fans on YouTube across the globe. We are stoked to see the ARMY dance!”

“Permission to dance” is BTS’ latest single to top the Billboard Hot 100, replacing their own song “Butter”.

