Advtg.
Bollywood News

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' debutante Sharvari Wagh wants to explore musical side

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Sharvari Wagh is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2, but she admits that along with revealing her acting skills, she would also love to explore her musical side.

“Ever since I was child, I was influenced by music. I used to love listening to music. I used to sit in my room and play the old cassettes. Then, I used to play the CDs. Then I had an MP3 player. So, I always used to have some kind of music with me wherever I went to. Even if I was sitting idle, I used to listen to music,” Sharvari said.

“When I was 10, my mom enrolled me in a keyboard class and I haven’t stopped learning the keyboard till today!” she said.

Advtg.

“Till today, whenever I listen to any song or tune it gets stuck in my head, and I immediately come home and try to set it on the keyboard. It brings me a lot of peace and happiness when I play the keyboard. It is an integral part of me,” she continued.

Sharvari says she would love to explore her musical side seriously, now that she is in the world of showbiz.

“I love acting, I love performing in films and I absolutely love playing the keyboard. So, both these things can come together and it should be an absolute dream project,” she pointed out.

Advtg.

On her debut film “Bunty Aur Babli 2”, she said: “I really wanted to be a part of that project.” The film, a follow-up to the 2005 hit “Bunty Aur Babli”, stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi with Sharvari.

Ask her which is the one film she would love to be a part of, and pat comes the reply: “I would have given anything to be a part of Andhadhun. I can’t wait to see if something like that comes my way.”

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleGoa cop suspended for permitting Poonam Pandey's shoot
Next articleKat Dennings on why she defended Billie Eilish against body shamers

Related Articles

IPL

Delhi Capitals might have edge over Mumbai Indians, feels Bangar

IANS - 0
Dubai, Nov 5 (IANS) Former India batsman Sanjay Bangar feels Delhi Capitals have a good mix of players in their team and thus would...
Read more
IPL

'Extraordinary' Virat Kohli turns 32, wishes pour in social media

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Virat Kohli on Thursday turned 32 and social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the Team India skipper.Kohli,...
Read more
IPL

Kohli ran 302 runs out of 460 in IPL league phase

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli made an Indian Premier League (IPL) record of running the maximum runs,...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Boney Kapoor’s It’s My Life starring Nana Patekar, Genelia D'Souza and Harman Baweja to release on TV

Boney Kapoor’s It’s My Life starring Nana Patekar, Genelia D’Souza and...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor & Sanjay Kapoor, the light-hearted family entertainer ‘It’s My Life’ starring Nana Patekar, Harman Baweja and Genelia D’souza will release on your TV
'Bunty Aur Babli 2' debutante Sharvari Wagh wants to explore musical side 1

Delhi Capitals might have edge over Mumbai Indians, feels Bangar

Kat Dennings on why she defended Billie Eilish against body shamers

Kat Dennings on why she defended Billie Eilish against body shamers

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' debutante Sharvari Wagh wants to explore musical side 2

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' debutante Sharvari Wagh wants to explore musical...

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' debutante Sharvari Wagh wants to explore musical side 2

Goa cop suspended for permitting Poonam Pandey's shoot

Bigg Boss 7 Winner and our favourite Toofani Senior Gauahar Khan engaged to Zaid Darbar

Bigg Boss 7 Winner and our favourite Toofani Senior Gauahar Khan...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks