Bunty Aur Babli 2 director: Worked with small crew than during normal times

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Debutant Varun V. Sharma, who directs Bunty Aur Babli 2, spoke about shooting with a small crew amid the pandemic.

“We worked with a small crew than what we are used to during normal times, but that in a way increased individual productivity because people were just happy to be back on set after months of lockdown and were willing to help out wherever they could,” said Sharma.

Sharma shot for a song with the film’s primary cast featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.

The filmmaker, who had worked as an assistant director in films such as “Sultan” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”, is grateful that he could complete shooting despite the pandemic.

Sharma turned a year older on Monday and talking about what his birthday wish, he said: “I wish post watching the film, the audience gives ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ as much love as we gave while making the film.”

“This year on my birthday, hopefully, I will be with my parents who live in Kanpur, which is where I was born and brought up,” he added.

“Bunty Aur Babli 2” is being readied for a theatrical released.

