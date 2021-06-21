B'wood actress Kalki Koechlin misses surfing

Adv.

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin misses surfing. The actress made the confession with her Instagram picture posted on Monday where she is seen surfing in a bright orange t-shirt paired with a black bikini bottom.

“March 2021. I miss that feeling,” she wrote as caption.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was amazed by Kalki’s surfing skills and wrote, “So cool.”

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala shared that she wants to go surfing, too.

“I’ve wanted to do this forever! So good,” Sobhita wrote.

Kalki will next be seen in “Goldfish”, also featuring actors Neena Gupta and Rajit Kapur. The film is about Anamika (played by Kalki), who returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana (Neena Gupta) because she is suffering from the onset of dementia.

In January, the UK shoot of the international project had to be postponed owing to Covid-19.

–IANS

dc/vnc/khz