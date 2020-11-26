B'wood drugs case: Kshitij Prasad gets bail after 2 months

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) A Mumbai Special Court on Thursday granted a conditional bail of Rs 50,000 to Kshitij R. Prasad — a former associate of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar — two months after his arrest, his lawyer said here.

According to advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represents Prasad, the Special NDPS Court Judge G. B. Gurao has ordered the release of his client on furnishing a provisional cash bail of Rs 50,000 plus one or two sureties, to be furnished within a month.

Prasad will be required to report to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office every Monday for an hour for the next six months, deposit his passport, not travel abroad without prior permission of the court, share his itinerary for any domestic travel, attend all court proceedings, refrain from tampering with any evidence or witnesses, etc., among the conditions imposed by the Special Court.

The NCB had raided and later arrested Prasad on September 26 in the drugs probe related to the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at his Mumbai home on June 14.

