Camila Cabello starrer ‘Cinderella’ teaser released

Amazon Prime Video today released the highly anticipated teaser trailer of their upcoming live action movie, ‘Cinderella’. Directed by Kay Cannon, ‘Cinderella’ features an all-star cast including Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter.

‘Cinderella’ marking the feature film debut of Camia Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine, will release on 3 September. The highly anticipated musical incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists and original songs by Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel.

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, 'Cinderella' has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

Producers of ‘Cinderella’ are Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.