ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Canada's dancing Sikh has bhangra therapy to beat sub-zero cold!

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Yukon, March 9 (IANS) A Canadian Sikh has gone viral, and not surprisingly it is bhangra that has made him a darling of social media.

Gurdeep Pandhar, a native of Yukon, Canada, has been regularly posting videos of himself, dancing outdoors in the snow, amidst temperatures ranging between –20 and –25 degrees Celsius. His videos have inspired many, especially those who don’t like excessive cold weather.

Recently, Pandhar posted a dancing video after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, and the clip went viral again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month in an interview with the local Canadian organisation CBC, Pandhar, a bhangra teacher by profession, said he only wanted to spread positivity through his videos.

“Once we wholeheartedly love doing something outdoors every day, I think cold winter months start to look delightful. I love winters from my core. I get excited during fall times when I know winter is coming soon, and every year I wish it would stay longer than it does. Why do I feel like this? Because Bhangra is my outdoor love in winters, and I enjoy doing it again and again,” he said in the interview.

“Bhangra is a high-energy dance. It keeps me warm and positive. The dance movements create warm energy in the body, which keep the core heated even in sub-zero temperatures,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

smg/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVaani Kapoor sets temperatures soaring in new picture
Next articleUrvashi Rautela tries 'Lucknowi accent' for web series
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Moderna, Pfizer less effective against S. Africa Covid variant, claims study

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 9 (IANS) Covid-19 vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech significantly appear less effective against the Covid variant that first emerged...
Read more
Sports

Sub jr women's hockey nationals: Haryana look to defend title

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Simdega (Jharkhand), March 9 (IANS) Haryana will be looking to defend their title at the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship 2021...
Read more
News

Alia Bhatt quarantines after ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ director Bhansali tests Covid positive: Reports

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting with the filmmaker for their upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, is under quarantine
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021