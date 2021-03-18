Cara Delevingne: I wasn't knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Actress-model Cara Delevingne has revealed the challenges she has faced while coming to terms with her sexuality, especially before coming out.

“I grew up in an old-fashioned household. I didn’t know anyone who was gay,” she told actress Gwyneth Paltrow during an episode of latter’s podcast, “Goop”, as reported by US Weekly.

“I didn’t know that was a thing and actually, I think growing up I wasn’t knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic. The idea of being (with) same-sex (partners), I was disgusted by that, in myself. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I would never. That’s disgusting’,” she said.

“I do correlate the massive depression and the suicidal moments of my life (to that) because I was so ashamed of ever being that. But, actually, that was the part of me that I love so much and accept,” she continued.

The 28-year-old also revealed how the situation was difficult for her to navigate through, especially in her career as a model.

“I was so unhappy and I wasn’t following my truth, especially in terms of being a model. That whole thing of having to fit into the box — I’m an androgynous person” she explained.

“I love being a woman and dressing up and doing all that, but I also love being a rough and tumble ‘man’. I feel so much more comfortable in the fluidity of what it is to be just a human and to be an animal, almost, because that’s what we are. To trust in your own instincts,” she said.

–IANS

smg/vnc