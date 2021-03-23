ADVERTISEMENT
CarryMinati's single 'Yalgaar' to feature in 'The Big Bull'

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) CarryMinati’s rap single “Yalgaar”, composed by Wily Frenzy, will serve as the theme track of upcoming biopic, “The Big Bull”, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz.

“Excited to be working with Ajay Devgn once again and this time in regards to my second passion after gaming- music. I am very excited for this adapted version to be released soon and looking forward to a lot of love & support from the audience on it,” CarryMinati, or Ajey Nagar, tells IANS.

“Yalgaar” was one of the biggest independent singles released last year, with its video becoming one of the most-watched online videos globally within the first 24 hours of release. As of today it has more than 200 million views.

“The original track originated from the stance of a revolt whereas the adapted version highlights ingenuity and drive. Although we have maintained the belligerent ambiance of the track throughout,” he adds.

“Yalgaar” was a follow-up to CarryMinati’s roast video, “YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End”, which had become the first and the fastest Indian YouTube video to reach 10 million likes, and the second-most liked video around the globe in the first 24 hours.

Recently the 21-year-old social media icon was roped in for the Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn starrer thriller-drama “Mayday” to essay the role of a social media sensation.

–IANS

smg/vnc

