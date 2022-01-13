Shivam Gupta: We visualise the whole plot, story through actors in the film

- Advertisement -

‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’ casting director Shivam Gupta opens up on casting Shweta Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anchal Singh for the web series.

Shivam said: “Casting of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’ happened in 2019 where we started briefing and testing many actors. Meanwhile we auditioned fresh faces, semi known, known actors for the main 3 characters and it was also challenging as we were about to start shooting in March 2020.”

“But then lockdown happened and that time the female cast was different apart from Tahir but it didn’t work out due to Covid-19. Therefore after working through the entire lockdown for casting we finally got our main female characters Anchal and Shweta. Our final cast Anchal, Tahir and Shweta is an extremely talented and beautiful cast.”

He further adds about actor and screenwriter Saurabh Shukla, who is known for movies such as ‘Satya’, ‘Yuva’, ‘Barfi!’, ‘Jolly LLB’, ‘Kick’ and many more joining the cast of the web show.

“Also the interesting part was that Saurabh Shukla sir joined us after 2 days of shoot. It’s a big show and I’m hoping for the best. We have casted many new actors from theatre backgrounds and have given breaks to many fresh faces as well. It’s a mixed bunch of ensemble cast.”

Shivam Gupta is one of the youngest casting directors who started his journey with films like ‘Daddy’, ‘Trapped’ and went on to be associate casting director with films like ‘Raid’, ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ and ‘Sacred Games Season 2’ amongst others.

Talking about how the casting process plays a pivotal role in the success of a film or show he adds: “Casting plays a very important role in the success of a web series or a movie because the very first thing is casting only. If the cast is not good then there’s no point in the whole storyline because we visualise the whole plot and the story through the actors in the film.”

The psychological thriller series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’ is all set to release on Netflix on January 14.