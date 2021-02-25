ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi: Govt measures on social media, OTT to provide clarity

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), on Thursday reacted positively to the government’s decision to impose stringent guidelines on social media and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

“Measures taken for a level playing field and empowering consumers would provide clarity for content creators of emerging platforms. Responsible and accountable mechanisms will only bring in more quality and maturity in a commercial creative industry. @PrakashJavdekar @rsprasad,” Prasoon Joshi tweeted.

“Initiative by MIETY @MIB_India to balance business interest of digital, SM platform & empowering users provides clarity. In a commercial industry even a creatively commercial one-if the audiences’ share of wallet is asked for, their share of voice needs to be taken cognisance of,” the CBFC chief mentioned in a separate tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Government came up with new stringent guidelines for social media platforms along with code of ethics for OTT platforms and digital media.

Social media platforms will be classified under two categories — social media intermediaries and significant social media intermediaries — with the latter being subject to greater obligations.

For OTT and digital media platforms, the government has set up three-level grievance redressal mechanism under the rules, with different levels of self-regulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDeepshika Nagpal: I am a learner and that's why I've survived
Next articleBollywood newcomer Seerat Kapoor on her stint in Telugu films
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sharad Malhotra: My mood dictates my fashion choices

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actor Sharad Malhotra, who recently achieved two million followers on Instagram, has often floored fans with his fashion choices....

Kailash Kher sings a song in praise of Goddess Ganga

Swara recalls her conversations with Madhavan on 'Tanu Weds Manu' sets...

Bollywood newcomer Seerat Kapoor on her stint in Telugu films

Deepshika Nagpal: I am a learner and that's why I've survived

Sonu Sood teaches children global self-defence techniques

Sonu Sood teaches children global self-defence techniques

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021