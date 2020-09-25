Home Bollywood News

CBI delay in converting abetment to suicide to murder frustrating: SSR family lawyer

By Glamsham Editorial
Vikas Singh, family lawyer of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday stated that the delay being by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to convert the case from abetment to suicide to murder is frustrating.

Senior advocate Singh took to his unverified Twitter account to express his opinion. He added that an AIIMS doctor who is part of the medical team probing the actor’s death had told him long back that Sushant’s death happened by strangulation and not by suicide.

“Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide,” Singh tweeted on Friday.

Reacting to his tweet, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote from her unverified Twitter account: “We have been so patient for so long! How long will it take to find the truth? #SSRDeathCase.”

The CBI started investigating Sushant’s death in August after Mumbai Police had concluded the actor had committed suicide. Subsequently NCB and ED have also been roped in to help in the probe. However, no concrete revelation about Sushant’s death has been made yet. –IANS/abh/vnc

Previous articleFamed singer SP Balasubrahmanyam succumbs to Covid-19
Next articleAnushka Sharma hits back at Sunil Gavaskar: Your message is distasteful

