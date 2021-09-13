Celebs throng Ekta Kapoor’s Ganpati celebrations

- Advertisement -

Ekta Kapoor is in full celebration mood and festive vibes are emanating from her as she brought Ganpati idol at home. The noted television producer had invited her very close friends from the industry who came for Ganpati darshan at her place.

It was attended by a number of television and Bollywood celebs like Sussanne Khan, Krystle D’Souza, Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaraav, Neelam Kothari Soni, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel with wife Ankita Bhargava, screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh, Ridhi Dogra, Parvin Dabas and wife Preeti Jhangiani and Sanaya Irani. They were all seen in traditional outfits. Ekta was seen in a beige coloured suit.

- Advertisement -

Recently Ekta shared a picture of her in-house puja with son Ravie posing for the camera and her house can be seen all decked up with flowers. She wrote: “Ganpati Bhappa Maurya!!! To new beginnings n The God of prosperity…Bless us all Aum Ganpatay Namha.”

Screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh also posted a selfie of all the friends along with Ekta. They all can be seen with smiling faces and in a complete festive mood.